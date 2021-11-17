First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ) Short Interest Up 340.0% in October

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 340.0% from the October 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $11.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.61. First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.207 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. This is a boost from First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,530,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Smart Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 63,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $516,000.

