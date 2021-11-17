First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) Short Interest Up 200.0% in October

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF by 126.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $575,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 7,277 shares during the period.

FTAG stock opened at $30.95 on Wednesday. First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF has a one year low of $24.17 and a one year high of $32.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.03 and a 200-day moving average of $30.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

About First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF

First Trust ISE Global Platinum Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the ISE Global Platinum Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in securities that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts representing foreign securities in the Index.

