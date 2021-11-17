First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Purchased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $743,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 844.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,651,000 after acquiring an additional 124,304 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $331,000.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $53.08 on Wednesday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $52.62 and a 12-month high of $55.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.70.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st.

