Fision Co. (OTCMKTS:FSSN) Short Interest Update

Fision Co. (OTCMKTS:FSSN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 650.0% from the October 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 272,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Fision stock traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 153,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,191. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03. Fision has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.09.

About Fision

FISION Corp. engages in the provision of proprietary cloud-based software solutions to automate the marketing functions and activities of its customers. Its primary product offering is the Fision platform, a marketing software that collects, stores, prioritizes, organizes, streamlines, integrates and distributes the numerous digital marketing assets of customers including videos, images, logos and other brand materials, presentations, social media content, and any other material marketing assets.

