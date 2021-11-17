Fision Co. (OTCMKTS:FSSN) Short Interest Update

Fision Co. (OTCMKTS:FSSN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 650.0% from the October 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 272,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Fision stock traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 153,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,191. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03. Fision has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.09.
About Fision
