Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.084 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 6.0% over the last three years.
Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $17.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.15 and a 200-day moving average of $16.66. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $20.88.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.
