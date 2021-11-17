Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (FLC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on November 30th

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This is an increase from Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 5.0% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:FLC traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $23.70. 22,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,122. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $22.17 and a fifty-two week high of $25.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.04.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Company Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock. The company invests in traditional preferred stock, trust preferred securities, and hybrid securities that have characteristics of both equity, and debt securities.
