Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (FLC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on November 30th

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This is an increase from Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 5.0% over the last three years.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FLC traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $23.70. 22,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,122. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $22.17 and a fifty-two week high of $25.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.04.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 28.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 5.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 2.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock. The company invests in traditional preferred stock, trust preferred securities, and hybrid securities that have characteristics of both equity, and debt securities.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.