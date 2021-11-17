FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 36.19%.

Shares of FLNG stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.05. 7,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,864. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. FLEX LNG has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $22.71.

Get FLEX LNG alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. FLEX LNG’s payout ratio is presently 95.81%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FLEX LNG stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,123 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.21% of FLEX LNG worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.57% of the company’s stock.

FLEX LNG Company Profile

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for FLEX LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEX LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.