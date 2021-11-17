FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 36.19%.

NYSE:FLNG traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,864. FLEX LNG has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $22.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. FLEX LNG’s payout ratio is 95.81%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FLEX LNG stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,123 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.21% of FLEX LNG worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLEX LNG Company Profile

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

