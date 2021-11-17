Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $530,000 Holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lessened its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX) by 79.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,672 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period.

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF stock opened at $114.67 on Wednesday. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a twelve month low of $50.49 and a twelve month high of $123.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.23.

