Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $496,000 in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 647.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 28,485 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,551,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 3,523,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,040,000 after buying an additional 409,300 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 317,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,532,000 after buying an additional 7,667 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000.

Shares of IYZ opened at $32.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.78 and a 200-day moving average of $33.30. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $34.77.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

