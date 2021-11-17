Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $511,000 in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:RSVAU)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:RSVAU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $346,000. HRT Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 63,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 141,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after buying an additional 25,492 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,134,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after buying an additional 3,234,400 shares during the period.

OTCMKTS RSVAU opened at $24.22 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.22. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $34.24.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Woodside, California.

