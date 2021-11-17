Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 7,774 Shares of iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVZ)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVZ) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,774 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.14% of iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

NYSEARCA:GOVZ opened at $21.46 on Wednesday. iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.59 and a fifty-two week high of $24.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.24.

