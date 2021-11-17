Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) PT Raised to $30.00

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 11.73% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Shares of NYSE:FLO opened at $26.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.65. Flowers Foods has a 52-week low of $21.66 and a 52-week high of $27.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.27.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 20.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flowers Foods will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 95.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flowers Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 24.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 66,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 12,816 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Flowers Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Flowers Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

