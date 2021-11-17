Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Shares Up 5.9%

Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) shot up 5.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.75 and last traded at $23.64. 116,007 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,510,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.33.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FLR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Fluor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Fluor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.08.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fluor by 579.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 120,656 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fluor by 15.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,309,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,241,000 after acquiring an additional 177,821 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fluor by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 657,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Fluor by 5.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 412,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,520,000 after acquiring an additional 23,006 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 74.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

