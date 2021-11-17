Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Shares Up 5.9%

Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) shot up 5.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.75 and last traded at $23.64. 116,007 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,510,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.33.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on FLR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Fluor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Fluor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.08.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fluor by 579.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 120,656 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fluor by 15.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,309,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,241,000 after acquiring an additional 177,821 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fluor by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 657,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Fluor by 5.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 412,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,520,000 after acquiring an additional 23,006 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 74.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.
About Fluor (NYSE:FLR)
Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.
Further Reading: What is systematic risk?
Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.