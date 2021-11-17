FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 545 Shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN)

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 18.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 64,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 92,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MLN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,652. VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF has a one year low of $21.16 and a one year high of $22.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.62.

Market Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Long Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 17 years or more.

