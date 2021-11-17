FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $8.38 Million Stock Position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 559,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,540 shares during the period. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF makes up about 5.7% of FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF were worth $8,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter.

PSP stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.63. 600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,752. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $16.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.86.

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

