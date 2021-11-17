FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 3,970 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 1.4% of FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 127.7% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 61.0% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 74.4% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUB stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $115.90. The company had a trading volume of 7,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,409. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.19 and its 200 day moving average is $116.83. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $115.12 and a one year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

