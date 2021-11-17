Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the athletic footwear retailer on Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Foot Locker has decreased its dividend payment by 22.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Foot Locker has a dividend payout ratio of 18.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Foot Locker to earn $6.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.8%.

Shares of FL opened at $55.96 on Wednesday. Foot Locker has a one year low of $36.94 and a one year high of $66.71. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.07.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total value of $541,035.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Foot Locker stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 40.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 430,796 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,781 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.42% of Foot Locker worth $26,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $82.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.47.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

