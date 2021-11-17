ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.960-$-0.940 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-1.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $175.50 million-$176.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $167.13 million.ForgeRock also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.140-$-0.120 EPS.

NYSE FORG traded up $2.77 on Wednesday, reaching $30.89. The stock had a trading volume of 21,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,857. ForgeRock has a 1-year low of $27.10 and a 1-year high of $48.88.

Get ForgeRock alerts:

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.10. Equities analysts forecast that ForgeRock will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FORG. Cowen began coverage on ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on ForgeRock from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Securities began coverage on ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.44.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at about $378,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at about $674,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

ForgeRock Company Profile

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ForgeRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ForgeRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.