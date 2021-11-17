Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Hits New 52-Week High at $59.52

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $59.52 and last traded at $59.33, with a volume of 30470 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.58.

Several research firms recently commented on FWONK. Zacks Investment Research cut Formula One Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Formula One Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Formula One Group from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Formula One Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Formula One Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,694,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,713,000 after acquiring an additional 134,047 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Formula One Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 241,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Formula One Group by 15.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 178,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,725,000 after purchasing an additional 23,243 shares during the last quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Formula One Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 152,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Formula One Group by 38.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 23,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

About Formula One Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

