Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Hits New 52-Week High at $59.52

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $59.52 and last traded at $59.33, with a volume of 30470 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.58.
Several research firms recently commented on FWONK. Zacks Investment Research cut Formula One Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Formula One Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Formula One Group from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Formula One Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.
The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.41.
About Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK)
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.
