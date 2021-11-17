Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) announced its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a negative net margin of 63.05%.

Shares of FBIO opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.27 and a 200-day moving average of $3.43. The company has a market cap of $330.47 million, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 2.30. Fortress Biotech has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $6.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 319.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 9,492 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 14,646 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 89,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 10,723 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 106,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 53,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FBIO shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fortress Biotech from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

