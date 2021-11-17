Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV (NYSE:FVIV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV (NYSE:FVIV) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 99.6% from the October 14th total of 506,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVIV. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $981,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 787,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after purchasing an additional 87,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FVIV traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.81. The stock had a trading volume of 141,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,439. Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $10.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.75.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

