ForTube Price Down 10.5% This Week (FOR)

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 17th. One ForTube coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0800 or 0.00000133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ForTube has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. ForTube has a market cap of $51.14 million and $14.93 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00048711 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.86 or 0.00224057 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00010918 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001670 BTC.

About ForTube

FOR is a coin. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,520,000 coins. The official message board for ForTube is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . ForTube’s official website is for.tube/home . ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally. “

