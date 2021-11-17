Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Price Target Cut to C$6.50

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 33.20% from the company’s previous close.

FVI has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity cut Fortuna Silver Mines to a “sell” rating and set a C$5.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Pi Financial raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. CIBC lowered their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut Fortuna Silver Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$8.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortuna Silver Mines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.06.

TSE FVI opened at C$4.88 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.75. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52 week low of C$4.69 and a 52 week high of C$12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.53, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

