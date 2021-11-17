Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 12,381 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 81,235 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,381 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GSK shares. Barclays upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $42.45 on Wednesday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $33.53 and a 12-month high of $43.61. The stock has a market cap of $114.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.12 and a 200-day moving average of $39.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.95.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.21. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. Equities research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5234 per share. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 86.44%.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

