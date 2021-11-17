Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.12 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,313 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

NYSE PFE opened at $49.60 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.82.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.43%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.31.

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.