Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,729 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.81.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $205.39 on Wednesday. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.47 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The stock has a market cap of $115.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $211.47 and a 200-day moving average of $229.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

