Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,108 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the quarter. Illumina accounts for 2.0% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $12,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1,580.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 84 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $424.00.

In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.35, for a total value of $139,472.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.50, for a total value of $139,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,214,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,507 shares of company stock valued at $6,036,169 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illumina stock opened at $378.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $415.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $440.58. The company has a market capitalization of $59.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.15, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.86. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $292.65 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. Illumina’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

