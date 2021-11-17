Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 15,846 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 20.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 93,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,846 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $5,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in Truist Financial by 5.1% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 3,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp increased its position in Truist Financial by 6.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 3,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers increased its position in Truist Financial by 4.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 4,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 32,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Truist Financial by 3.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Truist Financial news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 37,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $2,345,934.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible sold 108,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $6,699,371.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 229,218 shares of company stock valued at $14,181,871. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TFC opened at $63.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $45.44 and a 12-month high of $65.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.40.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TFC. Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.20.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

