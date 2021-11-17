Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 3,172 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,454 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors accounts for 1.4% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $8,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,366 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.84.

NXPI opened at $219.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $147.07 and a 12 month high of $228.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.77, for a total transaction of $526,925.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,265,984.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Peter Kelly sold 127,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $28,658,992.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,810 shares in the company, valued at $14,810,540.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,723 shares of company stock worth $35,219,787 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

