Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $54.01

Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 54.01 ($0.71) and traded as low as GBX 44.55 ($0.58). Foxtons Group shares last traded at GBX 45 ($0.59), with a volume of 379,363 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.91) price objective on shares of Foxtons Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.91) price objective on shares of Foxtons Group in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 48.86 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 54.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.42. The firm has a market cap of £144.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.00.

In other news, insider Alan Giles acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of £24,000 ($31,356.15). Also, insider Nigel Rich CBE acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of £96,000 ($125,424.61).

Foxtons Group Company Profile (LON:FOXT)

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in the letting and management of residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

