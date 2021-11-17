Fragasso Group Inc. Has $680,000 Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Fragasso Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,017,241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,287,383,000 after buying an additional 300,010 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,661,961,000 after purchasing an additional 613,394 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 7.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,328,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,478,147,000 after purchasing an additional 740,044 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,756,812,000 after purchasing an additional 160,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 7.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,423,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,189,643,000 after purchasing an additional 387,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.00.

NYSE:HON traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $220.52. The stock had a trading volume of 21,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,626,690. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $194.55 and a one year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $151.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.56 and its 200-day moving average is $224.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

