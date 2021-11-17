Fragasso Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth about $1,742,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 62.1% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 7.1% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 8.8% in the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Booking by 6.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,490,000 after purchasing an additional 9,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

BKNG traded down $3.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,377.12. 10,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,037. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 259.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,436.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,309.81. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,860.73 and a 52-week high of $2,687.29.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.56 by $6.14. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 43.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,455.00, for a total transaction of $449,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total value of $1,897,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,855. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Booking from $2,375.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,683.79.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

