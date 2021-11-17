Fragasso Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Fragasso Group Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 144,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises approximately 0.9% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $6,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 187,762,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,503,764,000 after purchasing an additional 22,104,223 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $902,947,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 61.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,127,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,364,492,000 after purchasing an additional 11,476,090 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 301.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,213,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,584,000 after acquiring an additional 8,420,303 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 577.9% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 8,623,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,332,000 after acquiring an additional 7,351,361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $49.79. The stock had a trading volume of 283,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,510,721. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $24.52 and a twelve month high of $52.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $204.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.87%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

