Fragasso Group Inc. Reduces Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Fragasso Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 216.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 17,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 12,294 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 27,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.88. 425,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,845,516. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $69.51 and a 1 year high of $82.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.02.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.