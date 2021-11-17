Fragasso Group Inc. Sells 144 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Fragasso Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21,754.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,871,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,714,000 after acquiring an additional 7,835,693 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,680.8% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,481,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,844 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 25,783,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,842 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,825,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,160,000 after purchasing an additional 904,165 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $242.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,778,705. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $182.21 and a one year high of $243.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.42.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

