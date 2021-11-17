Fragasso Group Inc. Sells 32,557 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Fragasso Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,171 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 32,557 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masco by 267.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Masco by 627.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in Masco by 256.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America started coverage on Masco in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Masco from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.21.

In other Masco news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,355,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 43,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $2,819,235.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 120,509 shares of company stock valued at $7,747,020. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Masco stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.25. 20,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,986,836. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $51.53 and a twelve month high of $68.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.11. Masco had a return on equity of 480.10% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Masco’s payout ratio is 51.37%.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

