Francis C. Chane Sells 24,368 Shares of Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG) Stock

Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG) SVP Francis C. Chane sold 24,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $195,187.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

OTCMKTS:DXLG opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.67 and its 200-day moving average is $4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.03. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $8.82. The firm has a market cap of $546.52 million, a P/E ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 1.49.

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $138.59 million for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 137.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Destination XL Group, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DXLG. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Destination XL Group during the third quarter worth $73,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Destination XL Group during the third quarter worth $74,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Destination XL Group during the third quarter worth $82,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Destination XL Group during the third quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Destination XL Group during the third quarter worth $132,000. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Destination XL Group from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Destination XL Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Destination XL Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc engages in the retail of specialty products. It offers shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, activewear, suiting, underwear and lounge, shoes, and accessories. It distributes its products under the following brand names: Destination X, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL Outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL Outlets.

