Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Bought by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $6,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 6,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

FNV stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.74. 7,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,361. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $105.62 and a 52 week high of $163.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a PE ratio of 40.58, a P/E/G ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.64.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.00% and a return on equity of 11.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.242 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 33.24%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FNV. Raymond James set a $164.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.31.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

