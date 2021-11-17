Franklin Street Properties’ (FSP) Buy Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $6.00. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.75% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Franklin Street Properties’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Franklin Street Properties stock opened at $6.10 on Monday. Franklin Street Properties has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $6.65. The company has a market cap of $644.36 million, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Franklin Street Properties had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 6.78%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Franklin Street Properties will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 5.3% during the second quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 20.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 2.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 106,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 9.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the period. 83.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which involves in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

