Frederick William Steiner Sells 5,000 Shares of Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) Stock

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) Director Frederick William Steiner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.28, for a total value of C$71,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,095,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$15,649,682.72.
Shares of Chesswood Group stock opened at C$13.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 40.80, a quick ratio of 38.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 636.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.50. Chesswood Group Limited has a 1-year low of C$7.39 and a 1-year high of C$14.50. The company has a market cap of C$231.90 million and a P/E ratio of 11.44.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Chesswood Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.11%.
About Chesswood Group
Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 50 independent equipment finance broker firms in Canada.
