Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG) by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIOG. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,727,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 17,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 85.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 7,005 shares during the last quarter.

VIOG stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $247.00. 8,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,560. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $175.93 and a one year high of $249.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.92.

