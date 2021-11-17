Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 0.9% of Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $241.81. The company had a trading volume of 11,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,778,705. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $182.21 and a one year high of $243.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $232.12 and its 200-day moving average is $226.42.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

