Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Makes New $62,000 Investment in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 353,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,972,000 after buying an additional 14,397 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 24,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOA traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.28. 501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,598. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.97. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $61.38 and a 52-week high of $73.77.

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.