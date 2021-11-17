Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Insider Selling

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $35.78 and last traded at $35.92, with a volume of 17638 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.72.

Specifically, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $108,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Freshworks during the third quarter worth $427,000. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the third quarter valued at about $8,966,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the third quarter valued at about $1,153,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freshworks during the third quarter worth about $17,076,000. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in Freshworks during the third quarter worth about $17,930,000. Institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

