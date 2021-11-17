FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMO) Short Interest Up 200.0% in October

FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMO) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of FRMO stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,504. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.84. FRMO has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $15.50.

About FRMO

FRMO Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the identification and participating in operating assets. The company was founded in November 1993 and is headquartered in White Plains, NY.

