Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 36.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,519 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Fulgent Genetics worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLGT. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 41.9% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 57.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 25.0% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

FLGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

NASDAQ FLGT opened at $94.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $189.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.36.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 607 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.29, for a total value of $57,234.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,745,745.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Bolger sold 936 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $85,447.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,165 shares of company stock worth $199,439. Corporate insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

