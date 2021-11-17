Full Truck Alliance (YMM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 18th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of YMM opened at $15.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.59. Full Truck Alliance has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $22.80.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Full Truck Alliance stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YMM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 target price for the company. Finally, China Renaissance Securities started coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

