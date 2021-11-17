Fulton Bank N.A. Boosts Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 91.0% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 642,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $145,672,000 after acquiring an additional 306,055 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,731,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $811,269,000 after purchasing an additional 236,236 shares in the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 111,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,206,000 after purchasing an additional 48,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. 23.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.46.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $168.43 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $138.43 and a 12-month high of $280.61. The stock has a market cap of $457.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $161.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

