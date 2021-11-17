Fulton Bank N.A. Buys 434 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 11.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,279 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CI. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cigna by 19,515.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cigna alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on CI shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.35.

Shares of CI opened at $217.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.87. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $190.88 and a 1 year high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.20.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.81%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.